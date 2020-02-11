Left Menu
Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston bump into each other at Oscars after-party

Estranged couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston bumped into each other just yet again.

The actress congratulated Pitt for his Oscar victory (Picture Courtesy: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Estranged couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston bumped into each other just yet again. After being spotted hugging it out at the SAG awards, Pitt and Anniston came face to face at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Fox News quoted Page Six.

The actress congratulated Pitt for his Oscar victory but their meeting was rather brief and didn't last too long. Pitt, 56, and Anniston, 50, used to be a married couple between the years 2000 and 2005.

A user even took to Twitter and expressed enthusiasm about the former couple coming face to face with each other. The person tweeted: "I never thought I'd root for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to get back together but... #SAGAwards." Another optimistic fellow went as far as saying: "I'm fairly sure they will make up and maybe get back together." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

