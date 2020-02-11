Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhushan Kumar keen to recreate Adnan Sami's 'Tera Chehra'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:00 IST
Bhushan Kumar keen to recreate Adnan Sami's 'Tera Chehra'

Producer Bhushan Kumar on Tuesday said he wants to recreate Adnan Sami's chartbuster "Tera Chehra" for the big screen. Kumar's music label T-Series has, over the years, produced several recreated tracks, from popular 90s love ballads to Punjabi dance numbers.

While the move has often been criticised, the recreated tracks have raked in millions of views on YouTube. At the launch of Sami's new single, "Tu Yaad Aaya", Bhushan said plans are underway for more recreations.

"We have been thinking for quite sometime to (recreate) our song 'Tera Chehra' and use it for the big screen in some film. It's also his (Sami's) desire... We haven't decided on the film yet, but somewhere where there is a good situation and it'll be justified, we will use it," Kumar told reporters. The producer said the team's aim with recreated tracks is to tap into an audiences who are not familiar with the original.

"They criticise that why are we recreating old songs but we do that because today's generation, which hasn't seen or heard them, we can make the songs reach them through films and by shooting them again," he said. Sami said he took time to come up with a single—almost 9 years—but he was working on something constantly.

"I had taken a self-imposed sabbatical. Regardless of whether it reaches the public or not, you're constantly composing... When the time is right, these things come together with a tremendous amount of synergy. "Tu Yaad Aaya" is composed by Kunaal Vermaa and features actor Adah Sharma in the video, along with Sami.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Britain moves to end early release of convicted terrorists

Britain will end the automatic early release of convicted terrorists under new fast-tracked legislation to be introduced to parliament on Tuesday. The legislation follows an attack earlier this month by an Islamist militant just days after ...

At least 15 refugees drown after boat sinks off Bangladesh

At least 15 women and children drowned and more than 50 others were missing after a boat overloaded with Rohingya refugees sank off southern Bangladesh as it tried to reach Malaysia Tuesday, officials said. Some 138 people -- mainly women a...

Mamata congratulates AAP, says mandate in Delhi against

Congratulating AAP over its stupendous victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that people have rejected the politics of hatred and division and have given a mandate against CAA and NR...

US STOCKS-Futures rise on hopes virus may be over soon; Sprint soars

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as a top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may plateau in the next few weeks, while Sprint shares surged on hopes of favorable ruling for its merger with T-Mobile.Chinas foremost m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020