Kevin Hart's Quibi series adds Nathalie Emmanuel

"Game of Thrones" alum Nathalie Emmanuel has boarded the cast of Kevin Hart's upcoming comedy action series "Die Hart" . Set at the short-form content provider Quibi, the show is a clever wordplay on the action blockbuster series "Die Hard".

To be directed by Eric Appel, the series will also feature Hollywood veteran John Travolta in a pivotal role. Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad have penned the script. The story follows a fictionalized version of Hart on a quest to land the action movie role of a lifetime, reported Variety.

"He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to be a leading man action star – but there''s a catch: Hart must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (Travolta)," read the official plotline. Emmanuel, who broke out after playing Missandei on HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones, will portray a "tough-minded rival student" who pushes Hart to his limits as he endures a series of hilariously over-the-top action sequences, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The series is a collaboration between Hart's production banner Laugh Out Loud Network and Quibi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.