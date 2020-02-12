Left Menu
Sayani Gupta turns producer with 'Where the Winds Blow'

  Mumbai
  Updated: 12-02-2020 12:45 IST
  Created: 12-02-2020 12:31 IST
Sayani Gupta turns producer with 'Where the Winds Blow'
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Sayani Gupta is all set to co-produce "Where the Wind Blows", a film with only one protagonist. Directed by Karma Takapa, the movie follows a young woman who embarks on a trek towards an unknown destination somewhere in the high Himalayan mountains.

As the beautiful terrains turn harsh and nature challenges her, she braves these and her internal hurdles to find her resilience. "This film is very close to my heart. Shooting for it was not lesser than a roller coaster ride. Though the shoot was difficult, the experience was one of the most memorable ones. I had the best time shooting with Karma and team," Sayani said in a statement.

Sayani, best known for featuring Amazon shows "Inside Edge" and "Four More Shots Please!", is co-producing the film with Human Trial Pictures. "Where the Wind Blows" was shot in the Himalayas, with a crew of seven people across 26 days.

