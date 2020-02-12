Noah Centineo talks about his battle with drug use and becoming sober

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Noah Centineo has opened up about the "really dark time" in his life when he started taking drugs. The 23-year-old actor revealed that he really struggled after the divorce of his parents when he was 15.

"I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion," Centineo told Harper's Bazaar magazine. The actor also said that he also had a difficult time when he started out as an actor in the industry.

"There's a syndicate of, like, 500 to 1,000 kids in the entertainment industry that are all trying to make it right now that all they do Monday to Monday is a party every night," Centineo said. "There wasn't really much I wouldn't do. I never ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man," Noah continued. "It was a really dark time in my life," he added.

But the actor decided to turn sober before his 21st birthday, and now practices yoga and meditation. "I like baths. I like meditation. I like journaling. I talk to myself a lot if I'm mad at something that I did," Centineo said.

"I'll scream at myself, really, like, looking in the mirror, right? Like, in my room. Like, 'Dude, like, stop, this is f***ing unacceptable. You're better than this!' I hold myself very accountable, but I can talk myself off of ledges too. And that's a strong thing," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.