Noah Centineo talks about his battle with drug use and becoming sober

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 13:45 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 13:36 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NoahCentUpdates)

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Noah Centineo has opened up about the "really dark time" in his life when he started taking drugs. The 23-year-old actor revealed that he really struggled after the divorce of his parents when he was 15.

"I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion," Centineo told Harper's Bazaar magazine. The actor also said that he also had a difficult time when he started out as an actor in the industry.

"There's a syndicate of, like, 500 to 1,000 kids in the entertainment industry that are all trying to make it right now that all they do Monday to Monday is a party every night," Centineo said. "There wasn't really much I wouldn't do. I never ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man," Noah continued. "It was a really dark time in my life," he added.

But the actor decided to turn sober before his 21st birthday, and now practices yoga and meditation. "I like baths. I like meditation. I like journaling. I talk to myself a lot if I'm mad at something that I did," Centineo said.

"I'll scream at myself, really, like, looking in the mirror, right? Like, in my room. Like, 'Dude, like, stop, this is f***ing unacceptable. You're better than this!' I hold myself very accountable, but I can talk myself off of ledges too. And that's a strong thing," he added.

