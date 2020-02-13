Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Sajid Javid: UK's shortest-serving finance minister since 1970

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:50 IST
FACTBOX-Sajid Javid: UK's shortest-serving finance minister since 1970
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Sajid Javid unexpectedly quit as Britain's finance minister on Thursday amid a reshuffle of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet, becoming the shortest-serving chancellor of the exchequer since 1970. Here are some details about Javid, the only British Asian to have held two out of Britain's four great offices of state.

His departure after 204 days as finance minister comes less than a month before he was due to deliver his first budget. * Javid, 50, is the son of a Pakistani bus driver who was advised at school to become a television repairman. He has recounted how his father came to Britain from Pakistan with one pound in his pocket and how he faced racial abuse at school.

* Javid was seen as a steady if uncharismatic, pair of hands. He was a minister who is described by several public servants who worked for him as decisive and clear. But he is not universally liked in the Conservative Party, being described as a man who does "not have star quality" by one veteran member. * Some Brexit supporters are critical of his decision to back "Remain" in the 2016 EU referendum despite him previously describing himself as a eurosceptic.

* Javid is a great admirer of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher - he had a portrait of the "Iron Lady" in his office - and her emphasis on supply-side reforms had rubbed off. But he also planned backed a big increase in public spending as finance minister ahead of the March 11 budget. * After studying economics and politics at the University of Exeter, Javid became a banker, first for Chase Manhattan and then between 2000 and 2009 for Deutsche Bank. In his maiden speech in parliament, Javid said that being a banker was good preparation for being a politician because both professions are disliked by members of the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Unfashionable but unstoppable, Getafe face Barca in clash of styles

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has performed miracles with the modest Madrid club by taking them to third in La Liga but a victory away to champions Barcelona on Saturday against old foe Quique Setien would be his biggest feat of all. Bordalas ...

Blast kills another Pakistani Taliban leader in Afghanistan

A senior Pakistani Taliban commander was killed by a bomb in eastern Afghanistan, militant and intelligence sources said on Thursday, the latest such incident to target the group in recent days. Sheharyar Mehsud, chief of a militant faction...

HSBC cuts China economic growth forecast on coronavirus impact

HSBC said on Thursday it had lowered its first-quarter forecast for mainland Chinas economic growth to 4.1 year-on-year from 5.8 due to the fallout from coronavirus.The bank also cut its China full-year growth forecast to 5.3 from 5.8, addi...

Ousted Credit Suisse CEO Thiam to collect up to $30 mln - sources

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, ousted over a spying scandal, stands to collect as much as 30 million Swiss francs 30 million after resigning this month, two people familiar with the matter said.The compensation for Thiam, incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020