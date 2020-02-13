Peaky Blinders Season 6 latest updates, Anthony Byrne gives production-status on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is coming back soon!!! Fans have been re-watching the first five seasons of Peaky Blinders. They are thinking how the series' creators will link with the previous cliffhangers in Season 5 finale.

The series creator Steven Knight has described Peaky Blinders Season 6 as a tragedy. "I've simply completed writing sequence six, and it's the most productive but, however, we at all times say that," Knight said in January. Even it was reported that taking pictures at the new sequence would commence in Liverpool and Scotland on February 11.

Knight also confirmed in January that first stage of Peaky Blinders Season 6 is complete. According to him, the imminent season will focus on the thirties world scenario. Hence, the viewers will experience the rise of racism, fascism and nationalism. Even the fact on what's happening in the world currently will be focussed simultaneously.

If some sources are to be believed, a full Peaky Blinders trailer will hit cinemas from August 14 ahead of showing Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. It is also possible that we will see Peaky Blinders Season 6 premiering at the end of 2020. Anthony Byrne, the director of Season 5 already confirmed that the series has entered the stage of pre-production in January this year. The script was in progress in September last year. On January 26, Anthony Byrne took to Instagram to announce this by uploading a single photograph.

However, fans are in distress to learn that Peaky Blinders Season 6 of the crime drama TV series is the penultimate one and the series will end with the airing of Season 7's finale. The imminent season is likely to take the viewers to Tommy's backstory. If it is to be believed, fans will know that the gang's leader had a traumatic backstory based on his experiences of operating as a tunneller in World War One.

Cillian Murphy will obviously return to Season 6 as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. He is likely to be joined by Paul Anderson, Harry Kirton and Sophie Rundle, who played the roles of Arthur Shelby, Finn Shelby and Ada Thorne respectively. Natasha O'Keeffe is highly expected as her character Lizzie Stark's relationship with Tommy is likely to be focused in Season 6.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 2 synopsis, plot revealed, Latest updates on production

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.