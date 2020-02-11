Left Menu
Russian Doll Season 2 synopsis, plot revealed, Latest updates on production

Russian Doll Season 2 is not possible without Natasha Lyonne’s contribution not only as a character, but also as an executive director, producer and writer. Image Credit: Twitter / See What's Next

When is Russian Doll Season 2 coming out? Fans believed it would be out by February 2020 after Netflix confirmed the returning of the show in last June. But there is not any phrase till date about its premiere.

Netflix announced the renewal of Russian Doll for Season 2 on June 12, 2019 with a video. The title of the video was "Sweet Birthday, Babyyy! #RussianDoll is coming back for Season 2. Let's get loopy."

Last year in July, Natasha Lyonne (who performed as Nadia Vulvokov in Russian Doll Season 1) revealed that they had not written Season 2 yet. This statement came after the official announcement of Netflix in June last year. This was revealed six months ago and we believe they must have progressed in terms of script and production until now. Natasha Lyonne's statement was revealed over 6 months back and the series' fans believe they must have progressed in terms of script and production until now.

Russian Doll Season 2 is not possible without Natasha Lyonne's contribution not only as a character, but also as an executive director, producer and writer. Last year, she was nominated for many awards for her multiple activities in the series, and even bagged one award successfully. Also Charlie Barnett will be back in Season 2 for playing the active main role as Alan Zaveri in Season 1.

We still have no updates on the wrapping of production of Russian Doll Season 2. Once the production wraps, they need at least some months to edit and promote the imminent season. That's the reason, currently it is very tough to predict when Season 2 will premiere.

Despite having no hints on the current state of production, many fans are expecting the series to premiere in spring this year, possibly in May or June. They are passionately waiting to know what can be seen in the next season. But the series creators, producers and actors are absolutely mum on the subject with an obvious objective to avoid speculations and rumors.

Here's the unofficial synopsis for Season 2: Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honor at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have a trailer yet. Hopefully, we will get it soon. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

