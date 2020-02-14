Left Menu
B-town celebrities extend Valentine's Day wishes

As the most romantic day of the year - Valentine's Day- is here, B-town celebrities have taken to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to their fans and fellow celebrities.

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawa (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As the most romantic day of the year - Valentine's Day- is here, B-town celebrities have taken to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to their fans and fellow celebrities. 'Love Aaj Kal' actor Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures of herself celebrating the day. In the pictures, Khan is seen sporting a t-shirt that says, "Now Showing Valentine's Day".

"Happy Valentine's Day, Go celebrate with your Bae, Trust me do as I say, Watch #LoveAajKal it's out today," the actor wrote in caption. Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' co-star Kartik Aaryan also shared a picture of himself where he is seen as his character Raghu from the film.

"Happy Valentine's day. Raghu ki taraf se," he wrote along with the picture. Actor Varun Dhawan also shared a video where a virtual heart is seen pumping alongside his chest.

"Happy #valentinesday doston yaaron pyaaron. Don't cheat your heart beat," he captioned the post. 'Kabir Singh' actor Kiara Advani also shared a series of pictures, extending her wishes to her fans and other celebrities.

"Self-love is a superpower. When things change inside you, things change around you. Happy Valentine's Day!"Advani captioned the picture. Other actors who extended their valentine's wishes are Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, and Boman Irani. (ANI)

