Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar reunite for Bipin Nadkarni's 'Darbaan'

  • Updated: 15-02-2020 19:16 IST
Sharad Kelkar. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Marathi filmmaker Bipin Nadkarni is all set to make his Bollywood debut with "Darbaan", starring "The Family Man" actors Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar. The film will also feature Rasika Dugal, Harsh Chhaya and Flora Saini in pivotal roles.

Bipin, whose 2004 movie "Uttarayan" bagged the National Award for best Marathi feature, said making "Darbaan" has been his lifelong dream. "I feel so complete today... It was shot for 35 days over a span of 3 long years. I strongly believe that it is not easy to live with a character for so long but talented Sharib Hashmi played his role so beautifully.

"Along with him, actors Sharad Kelkar and Harsh Chhaya are also in the important roles and they are my all-time favorites," the filmmaker said in a statement. "Darbaan", inspired from a short written by Rabindranath Tagore, revolves around a master and his caretaker.

Sharib, who plays the role of a caretaker, said shooting for the film has been one of his "most satisfying experiences." Produced by Bipin, the film will release on April 3.

