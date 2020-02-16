Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Killing Eve' returns with season three on April 26

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 11:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 11:57 IST
'Killing Eve' returns with season three on April 26
Image Credit: Facebook / Killing Eve

The fourth season of thriller drama "Killing Eve" is set to air on April 26 on both BBC America and AMC. The announcement about the critically-acclaimed and award-winning series, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, comes over a month after the show was renewed for a fourth season.

Writer-actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge created the series, based on the "Codename Villanelle" novellas by Luke Jennings, and oversaw its first season. She handed over the head writing duties to Emerald Fennell for season two. Suzanne Heathcote is running season three. "Killing Eve" also features Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia.

The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle, the assassin without a job, Eve is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her.

All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances and perhaps a share of their souls. In the new first-look photos released by AMC, it is revealed that Eve (Oh) has survived being shot by Villanelle (Comer) in Rome, but her current status with MI6 remains unknown after being manipulated by Carolyn (Shaw) in the events of last season's finale. And it's clear that Villanelle continues to never miss an opportunity to dress up for the job.

Sarah Barnett, president, AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios, said the team hopes the series continues to thrill the audience in the upcoming season. "These photos are gorgeous and also a bit of a spoiler – yes, Eve is still alive. These two blindingly good actors return for a season that finds both characters somewhere new. What remains the same is that 'Killing Eve' will continue to pull fans along for a ferociously original and heart-pounding ride," Barnett said in a statement.

Sally Woodward Gentle, executive producer for Sid Gentle Films Ltd, said, the new seasom is about identity, self-determination and chaos. "Where do we start? It's six months after the bloody events in Rome with Eve and Villanelle both feeling that they have restarted their lives, but both fooling themselves horribly," Gentle said.

The upcoming third season also features Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Solar home system improving quality of life in Southeast Asian countries: Report

A majority of households surveyed in South Asian countries, including India, said the solar home system has helped in improving their quality of life, according to a report by industry body GOGLA. SHS is a stand-alone photovoltaic system, w...

Anyone can meet Amit Shah over CAA: Shiv Prasad Shukla

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Shiv Prasad Shukla on Sunday said that anyone having issues pertaining to the new citizenship law can meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and stressed that dialogue must take place to resolve the issue. ...

Zimbabwe looking forward to Bangladesh challenge: Taylor

Dhaka, Feb 16 AFP Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has said his sides performance in the recent series against Sri Lanka would motivate them to do well against Bangladesh in the one-off Test later this month. Zimbabwe, playing their first Te...

Southeast Asia feels the burn as virus keeps Chinese tourists at home

Luang Prabang Laos, Feb 16 AFP Elephant parks unvisited, curios at markets unsold as tuk-tuks sit idle Southeast Asia is facing billions of dollars in losses from a collapse in Chinese tourism since the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020