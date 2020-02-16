'Killing Eve' returns with season three on April 26

The fourth season of thriller drama "Killing Eve" is set to air on April 26 on both BBC America and AMC. The announcement about the critically-acclaimed and award-winning series, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, comes over a month after the show was renewed for a fourth season.

Writer-actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge created the series, based on the "Codename Villanelle" novellas by Luke Jennings, and oversaw its first season. She handed over the head writing duties to Emerald Fennell for season two. Suzanne Heathcote is running season three. "Killing Eve" also features Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia.

The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle, the assassin without a job, Eve is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her.

All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances and perhaps a share of their souls. In the new first-look photos released by AMC, it is revealed that Eve (Oh) has survived being shot by Villanelle (Comer) in Rome, but her current status with MI6 remains unknown after being manipulated by Carolyn (Shaw) in the events of last season's finale. And it's clear that Villanelle continues to never miss an opportunity to dress up for the job.

Sarah Barnett, president, AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios, said the team hopes the series continues to thrill the audience in the upcoming season. "These photos are gorgeous and also a bit of a spoiler – yes, Eve is still alive. These two blindingly good actors return for a season that finds both characters somewhere new. What remains the same is that 'Killing Eve' will continue to pull fans along for a ferociously original and heart-pounding ride," Barnett said in a statement.

Sally Woodward Gentle, executive producer for Sid Gentle Films Ltd, said, the new seasom is about identity, self-determination and chaos. "Where do we start? It's six months after the bloody events in Rome with Eve and Villanelle both feeling that they have restarted their lives, but both fooling themselves horribly," Gentle said.

The upcoming third season also features Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.

