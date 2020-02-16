Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonam Kapoor announces beginning of Abhinav Bindra's biopic starring Harshvardhan Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Sunday announced the beginning of ace shooter Abhinav Bindra's biopic with a picture of the Olympic Champion with her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 14:46 IST
Sonam Kapoor announces beginning of Abhinav Bindra's biopic starring Harshvardhan Kapoor
Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor with Abhinav Bindra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Sunday announced the beginning of ace shooter Abhinav Bindra's biopic with a picture of the Olympic Champion with her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor. Kapoor shared a picture of all the men donning black attires. "This is going to be special - The Bindra biopic. All the best @anilskapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor @abhinav_bindra," Kapoor captioned the picture.

The film based on the life of the ace shooter was announced three years back. Harshvardhan will be seen as the ace shooter in the film. Bindra is the first and only Indian to have held both the World and Olympic titles at the same time, a feat he accomplished by capturing the Gold Medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, after having won the gold at the 2006 ISSF World Shooting Championships. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

PM inaugurates 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' exhibition in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Kashi Ek Roop Anek, a cultural arts and handicrafts exhibition, at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul here. He evinced keen interest in the products on display as he went around ...

USFDA seeks voluntary action at Dr Reddy's Duvvada facility

The US health regulator has asked drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories to initiate voluntary action at its Duvvada facility in Andhra Pradesh.With regard to the audit of our Formulations Manufacturing Plant at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, we would ...

Small cities like Varanasi, not metros, will have greater say in nation's development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Sunday that small cities like Varanasi will have a greater say in the development of the nation as compared to metropolitan cities. In a transforming India, small cities like Varanasi, Tier-I and Ti...

S.Sudan rebels reject president's peace compromise

South Sudan rebels rejected on Sunday a peace offer by President Salva Kiir to return to a system of 10 states, paving the way for a unity government. The rejection by rebel chief Riek Machar dashes hopes of breaking a deadlock and ending a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020