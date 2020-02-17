Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elton John says he's 'deeply upset' after cutting short NZ concert

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 04:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 04:07 IST
Elton John says he's 'deeply upset' after cutting short NZ concert

British singer-songwriter Elton John apologised to his fans in New Zealand late on Sunday after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and was forced to cut short a concert in Auckland. John broke down in tears at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium after he was unable to sing despite receiving medical attention.

He took to his Instagram page on Sunday night to apologise to fans who had turned up for the show. "I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible," he said in the post.

"I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had," he added. The legendary singer, who won an Academy Award last week for best original song in his own biopic, “Rocketman,” had to be assisted from the stage after attempting to launch into the song 'Daniel', the New Zealand Herald reported.

John had told the crowd early in the concert that he was ill and his voice was "shot", but he was determined to put on a great show. He struggled to perform 'Candle in the Wind' and told the audience he did not know how long he could continue, the Herald said. He briefly left the stage but returned in a new costume.

Several songs later he had lost his voice entirely and the show was over. He was seen weeping and waving to a cheering crowd as he left the stage, assisted by medics. The concert was part of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He is to play two more Auckland shows - on Tuesday, February 18 and Thursday, February 20. Those shows are expected to go ahead as planned as doctors are confident John will recover, state broadcaster 1News reported on Monday, quoting the event promoter Chugg Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-Americans disembark from virus-hit cruise; China says new cases slow

American passengers were taken off a cruise liner on Sunday to fly home after being quarantined for two weeks off Japan, while China said the rate of new coronavirus cases had slowed, calling that proof its steps to fight the outbreak were ...

China's Hubei reports 1,933 new cases of coronavirus on Feb 16

Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, reported 1,933 new cases and 100 new deaths on Feb. 16, the local health authority said on Monday.The Hubei health commission said the total number of cases in the province h...

FOCUS-Fast-food companies in China step up ‘contactless’ pickup, delivery as coronavirus rages

With the coronavirus outbreak in China continuing to spread, McDonalds Corp, Starbucks Corp and other fast-food companies are ramping up contactless pickup and delivery services to keep their workers and customers safe, the companies said.M...

Tennis-Edmund surges to victory in New York

Briton Kyle Edmund swept past Italys Andreas Seppi with a strong second set to win the New York Open and a second ATP Tour career title on Long Island on Sunday. After breaking a 5-5 first-set deadlock, Edmund lost only one game in the seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020