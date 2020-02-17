Netflix acquires Sophia Loren's film about Holocaust survivor

Netflix has acquired the global rights to Sophia Loren's film "The Life Ahead" . The Italian movie Icon plays a Holocaust survivor with a day-care business who takes in a street kid who recently robbed her.

The global streamer will release the film, directed by Edoardo Ponti and written by Ugo Chiti and Ponti, later this year. Ibrahima Gueye, Renato Carpentieri and Massimiliano Rossi star alongside Loren in the adaptation of the best-seller The Life Before Us by Romain Gary, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business, Madame Rosa (Loren), takes in 12-year-old street kid Momo, the boy who recently robbed her," according to a plot description. "The two loners become each other's protectors, anchoring an unconventional family."

"I couldn't be more pleased to be working with Netflix on such a special film. In my career, I've worked with the biggest studios, but I can safely say that none have had the breadth of reach and the cultural diversity of Netflix, and that's what I love about them. "They have understood that you don't build a global studio unless you cultivate local talent in every country and give these unique voices an opportunity to be heard. Everyone deserves to be heard, this is what our film The Life Ahead is all about and that is also what Netflix is all about," Loren said in a statement.

Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos hoped "The Life Ahead" will be embraced by the world of the audience over. "Sophia Loren is one of the most admired and celebrated actresses in the world. We're honored to welcome her, Edoardo and the talented team who made this film to the Netflix family. The Life Ahead is a beautiful and brave story that, much like Sophia herself, will be embraced by audiences in Italy and all around the world," Sarandos said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

