Kim Kardashian, daughter North West slay in new TikTok video

Media personality Kim Kardashian featured in a new TikTok video with her daughter proving that she is one of the coolest moms. According to Hollywood Reporter, the famous model shared a TikTok video featuring herself and her daughter North West having fun on Monday.

In the video that Kim shared on Instagram, the mother-daughter duo was seen matching moves and facial expressions. Kardashain kept the caption minimal with writing, "Tik Tok."

While Kim is seen slaying in black leggings and a matching tank top, her daughter was seen wearing a cloud grey coloured night suit and rocking two hair buns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

