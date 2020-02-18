Left Menu
Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar appreciate Assam Police for 'superb efficiency' during Filmfare awards

  New Delhi
  Updated: 18-02-2020 13:49 IST
  Created: 18-02-2020 13:41 IST
Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar appreciate Assam Police for 'superb efficiency' during Filmfare awards
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and renowned director and producer Karan Johar have appreciated the Assam Police for its "superb efficiency" in ensuring smooth conduct of the 65th Filmfare Awards held here on February 15. In separate tweets, Kumar and Johar said planning and support of the Assam Police at the Filmfare awards function was "fantastic" and also appreciated Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for hosting them.

"Could fly in & out in a jiffy only thanks to the superb efficiency of @assampolice. Thank you for ensuring such a smooth experience at the award function in Guwahati. And @sarbanandsonwal ji, it was an absolute pleasure to meet you, thank you once again for your kind hospitality," Akshay Kumar tweeted. In his tweet, Johar said, "@assampolice thank you for your fantastic planning and support at the Filmfare Awards it was very well planned. And respected @sarbanandsonwal ji thank you for hosting us in Awesome Assam."

Director-General of Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said it was due to the joint effort of the officers and ranks of the force that the event went off successfully. "I thank my team for the grand success," Mahanta said.

The Assam Police also thanked Kumar from its Twitter handle for his appreciation. "Thanks @akshaykumar ! We may have learned a thing or two about being efficient in a jiffy from the real 'Khiladi' of Bollywood. Dedication wale column me hum @assampolice likhte hain!," it said.

To Johar, the Assam Police wrote back, "Thank you @karanjohar for your gracious words, it was truly our 'Dharma' to ensure seamless 'Production' of the iconic @filmfareawards. We hope to see you soon once again, because, 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna!'." The 65th Filmfare Awards function was held in Guwahati on February 15 and it was Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's "Gully Boy" that swept top awards at the ceremony while Ananya Panday was honoured with the Best Debut Actress trophy.

It was for the first time that the Filmfare Awards function was held outside Mumbai.

