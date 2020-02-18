Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third child together

Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova have become parents to their third child together. The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 30.

Kournikova, 38, and Iglesias, 44, both took to social media to announce the arrival of their child. "My Sunshine," they both wrote alongside a number of photos with their new daughter.

The duo has been together since 2001 and Kournikova also appeared in her singer partner's music video "Escape". They are also parents to twins Nicholas and Lucy, who were born in December 2017.

