BRIEF-Audi Reopens Factory In China After Stopping Production Due To Coronavirus - Automobilwoche
Germany's Automobilwoche citing sales executive:
* AUDI REOPENED FACTORY IN CHINA ON FEB. 17 AFTER STOPPING PRODUCTION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
