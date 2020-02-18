Taylor Swift releases 'The Man' music video from 2019 Paris concert

American singer Taylor Swift released the music video of her 'Lover' track, 'The Man,' which was created from her live performance of the song at the 2019 City of Lover concert in Paris. According to People magazine, the 30-year-old songstress was seen performing the hit song acoustic in the video while her fans sing along and cheer her on. She was seen wearing a satin blazer and a sequin skirt, Swift previously hinted about the video on Monday when she announced the release on social media.

The singer shared the song on Instagram and wrote, "The Man - Live From Paris is out now!"The song is the fourth single from her 2019 album 'Lover'. The song shows Swift wondering how she would be perceived if she were a man and not under the scrutiny she feels women are constantly put through. The 'Love story' singer during her 2019 City of Lover concert in Paris, performed live debuts of 'The Man' along with other songs from the album including the album's title track and 'Death By A Thousand Cuts' and 'Cornelia Street' as well as her hit 'You Need To Calm Down'. (ANI)

