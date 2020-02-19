Latest 'Sheer Qorma' poster announces trailer release date

The upcoming Futterwacken Films production 'Sheer Qorma' has come out with its latest poster announcing the date on which its trailer is set to be released. The LGBT romance which features Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhaskar in lead roles will drop its trailer on February 25, 2020.

The poster released on Wednesday shows Azmi and Dutta in a warm embrace with eyes closed and smiles on their faces. 'Sheer Qorma' is being produced by Marijke deSouza and directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and is scheduled to be premiered at the London LGBT Film Festival. (ANI)

