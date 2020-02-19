Melissa Leo to topline Fox drama pilot 'Blood Relative'

Multiple award winner Melissa Leo will lead Fox's drama pilot "Blood Relative". The role marks Leo's return to Fox after the network's drama series "Wayward Pines" , reported Variety.

The series is based on "Beyond the Jungle of Bad: The True Story of Two Women from California Who Are Solving All the Mysteries," an article by James Renner. Leo will play Louise Kelly, an expert in genetic genealogy.

Sarcastic and confrontational, Louise is the smartest person in the room, who only spares her little brother John. As the sister-brother duo works together to solve the toughest cases they discover secrets from their past which start to come to the surface, threatening their relationship and their father's legacy as a respected lieutenant, community leader, and all-around good guy.

Chris Levinson and Renner will write and executive produce "Blood Relative". Phillip Noyce will direct the pilot and executive produce.

Primarily a film actor, Leo also has TV credits which include shows such as "Homicide: Life on the Street" , "I'm Dying Up Here" , "Treme" , and "Mildred Pierce" . She won best-supporting actress Oscar for "The Fighter" (2010) and in 2013, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for her guest role on the TV series "Louie".

Leo will also star in the upcoming HBO miniseries "I Know This Much Is True" opposite Mark Ruffalo.

