New song from 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' will make everyone go 'Ooh La La'

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy-drama -- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan -- dropped on Wednesday the ultimate wedding song 'Ooh La La'. The full-on energy track is sung by the Kakkar trio - Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar - and its music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Tony Kakkar.

Shot in a train full of troop approaching towards the wedding destination, the video of the song is as peppy as its foot-tapping music. Besides, the lead duo of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, the video features Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Maanvi Gagroo and a lot of other wedding-ready relatives of the lead.

This is the fourth track from the film following another wedding track 'Gabru', Khurrana's love track 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' and the retro party track 'Arey Pyaar Kar Le'. 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,' a light-hearted comedy, can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second instalment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film which was released in 2017. The romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21. (ANI)

