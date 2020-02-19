Nagraj Manjule, Riteish Deshmukh announce trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji

"Sairat" director Nagraj Manjule and actor Riteish Deshmukh are teaming up for a trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 390th birth anniversary. Deshmukh took to Twitter to share a teaser of the project. Music composers Ajay-Atul will be scoring the music for trilogy, the first of which will release this year.

Manjule also shared the promo on his Twitter handle. "Standing at the threshold of a dream, this might be the case... Today, on the occasion of Shivaji's birthday, it is a pleasure to say that Shivratri is coming along with Ritesh Deshmukh and Ajay-Atul," the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

Riteish, meanwhile, will next feature in Tiger Shroff-starrer "Baaghi 3". The film will release on March 6. Manjule next directorial will be "Jhund" with Amitabh Bachchan. The movie has a release date of May 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

