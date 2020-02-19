Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doesn't make a difference what people think: Sidharth Shukla on his 'Bigg Boss' win being fixed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:30 IST
Doesn't make a difference what people think: Sidharth Shukla on his 'Bigg Boss' win being fixed

Actor Sidharth Shukla is not bothered about all the noise around his "Bigg Boss" win as he says it doesn't matter to him because the people have given him immense love throughout the show. Shukla edged out Asim Riaz to emerge as the winner of reality show "Bigg Boss" season 13.

The makers of the show were accused of being biased towards the TV actor by social media users, including former "Bigg Boss" contestant and actor Kishwer Merchant, who called Shukla an "undeserving winner." When asked about the allegations, Shukla told PTI, "I just feel that's really sad that people feel that especially when they have been a part of it and know exactly how the show works."

"You cannot really change someone's point of view. Each one has their own opinion and so does she (Kishwer). To me, it doesn't make a difference what some people say it because there are a lot of people out there, who have showered me with a lot of love," he added. The actor, known for TV shows "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak" , said he feels great after winning the show.

"My journey was fantastic, where I displayed most of the emotions that I could... I haven't had a lot of interaction with people outside. From whatever I have heard and seen, there's been a lot of love and support from people and that's really something I don't want to lose out on. I hope I don't do anything that gets them off me." Throughout "Bigg Boss 13", the actor stayed in news for his aggressive behaviour towards fellow contestants. His rivalry with Asim was one of the biggest talking points of the Colors TV show.

Shukla said the aggressive side which came out on the show was because of the format itself, which puts one in close quarters with different people. "In the outside world, you have the choice to walkaway and not keeping in touch with people, you feel you aren't getting along with. So, aggression is something that's going to be in check," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Pound falls below $1.30 as impact of above-forecast inflation data fades

Sterling slipped back under 1.30 to hit its lowest level in over a week on Wednesday, shrugging off data showing an unexpected surge in UK inflation to a six-month high in January as focus returned to Britains trade talks with the European ...

Union minister urges all stakeholders to promote organic

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Wednesday urged all stakeholders to play a pivotalrole in promoting organic farming in the north east region. Addressing a workshop on Soil Health Card and MissionOrganic Value Chain Development for north...

US says accused bike-path killer Saipov threatened to behead jail officer

A man charged with killing eight people by driving a truck down a lower Manhattan bike path in October 2017 recently threatened to decapitate an officer at the jail that has housed him since his arrest, U.S. prosecutors said.In a Tuesday ni...

Arshad Warsi joins star cast of 'Durgavati'

Actor Arshad Warsi will be joining the star cast of much-awaited thriller Durgavati, Bhushan Kumar announced on Wednesday. Kumar shared the update on twitter by posting a picture of Warsi with director Ashok holding the film clipper.Lights....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020