Arshad Warsi joins star cast of 'Durgavati'

Actor Arshad Warsi will be joining the star cast of much-awaited thriller 'Durgavati', Bhushan Kumar announced on Wednesday. Kumar shared the update on twitter by posting a picture of Warsi with director Ashok holding the film clipper.

"Lights. Camera. Action. Thrilled to have the immensely talented @ArshadWarsi join the #Durgavati cast today. Welcome to the team!" tweeted Bhushan along with the picture. The film went on the floors earlier in January with Pednekar's announcement about the beginning of film's shooting.

The film 'Durgavati' will follow the storyline of Telugu horror 'Bhaagamathie'. The film is being produced by Vikram Malhotra and is being directed by Ashok. (ANI)

