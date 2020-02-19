Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arshad Warsi joins star cast of 'Durgavati'

Actor Arshad Warsi will be joining the star cast of much-awaited thriller 'Durgavati', Bhushan Kumar announced on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 21:27 IST
Arshad Warsi joins star cast of 'Durgavati'
Director Ashok with actor Arshad Warsi (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Arshad Warsi will be joining the star cast of much-awaited thriller 'Durgavati', Bhushan Kumar announced on Wednesday. Kumar shared the update on twitter by posting a picture of Warsi with director Ashok holding the film clipper.

"Lights. Camera. Action. Thrilled to have the immensely talented @ArshadWarsi join the #Durgavati cast today. Welcome to the team!" tweeted Bhushan along with the picture. The film went on the floors earlier in January with Pednekar's announcement about the beginning of film's shooting.

The film 'Durgavati' will follow the storyline of Telugu horror 'Bhaagamathie'. The film is being produced by Vikram Malhotra and is being directed by Ashok. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

India Fintech Festival postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the Union and Maharashtra governments on Wednesday deciding to postpone the India Fintech Festival, scheduled to take place early next month. The festival, which aims to establish the financial capit...

Indian Coast Guards apprehend fishing boat 'Kirmani' with 9 crew for theft

Indian Coast Guard ship C-419 on Wednesday apprehended an Indian fishing boat Kirmani with nine crew members on board for allegedly committing theft from dead vessel MT Morbius under tow by tug Allianz Titanium to Alang. The operation was c...

Five trillion economy by 2024 is 'wishful thinking,' says Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said that planning for a 5 trillion economy by 2024 is a wishful thinking and that the government does not recognise the slowdown.Today, we have a government which does not recognises that t...

UPDATE 2-European shares hit record high on drop in new virus cases, hopes of China stimulus

European shares notched a fresh record high on Wednesday, as a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases and hopes of more stimulus from Beijing helped a recovery from fears of a sustained hit to global supply and demand. A broad-based...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020