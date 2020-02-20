Left Menu
Dev Patel to star in financial thriller 'Flash Crash'

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 20-02-2020 10:17 IST
  Created: 20-02-2020 10:15 IST
British-Indian actor Dev Patel will feature in the big screen adaptation of "Flash Crash", a dramatic thriller set in the UK stock market. The movie, a See-Saw Films and New Regency project, is based on "Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in History", an upcoming book by Bloomberg journalist Liam Vaughan.

Vaughan's book details the 2010 crash in the film, which Patel will also executive produce, reported Variety. "Flash Crash" revolves around Navinder Singh Sarao, an outsider who found a way to beat the stock market and made millions working from a bedroom in his parents' small suburban home on the outskirts of London.

Jonathan Perera is attached to write the screenplay. See-Saw Films' Iain Canning and Emile Sherman and Arnon Milchan of New Regency are attached as producers.

"Navinder Sarao's story struck us deeply. He's an unlikely but also complex hero who exposed the manipulations at the heart of the global financial system. We're so pleased to be bringing it to life with our friends at New Regency, and to continue our relationship with Dev Patel after the success of 'Lion'," Canning and Sherman said. Patel will next be seen in Armando Iannucci's "The Personal History of David Copperfield" and "The Green Knight" , directed by David Lowery.

