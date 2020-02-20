'Badlapur' changed how people look at me: Radhika Apte

Actor Radhika Apte considers Sriram Raghavan's 2015 feature "Badlapur" as an important film of her career as she believes the movie changed the audiences' perception of her. The actor is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the movie, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yami Gautam, Huma Qureshi, and Vinay Pathak.

Radhika said the film presented her in a "different light" than any of her previous movies. "'Badlapur' for me was a lot of work that I was doing. At that point, it was not exactly seen as commercial work though I don't like to distinguish between commercial and art, we do have that distinction somehow.

"'Badlapur' was sort of right in between for me because it had a lot of content and it was also for the normal audience and so I think, people saw me in a different light. I think that's what it did for me and that's why it changed how people look at me," the 34-year-old actor said in a statement. Radhika will next star in "Raat Akeli Hai", alongside Nawazuddin.

