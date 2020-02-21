Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump scoffs at 'Parasite's' Oscar win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colorado Springs
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 08:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 08:23 IST
Trump scoffs at 'Parasite's' Oscar win
'Parasite' filmmaker Bong Joon Ho (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Thursday scorned the best picture Oscar for South Korean film "Parasite," asking how a foreign movie could get the honor. "How bad was the Academy Awards this year?" Trump asked the crowd at a packed reelection campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?" Trump asked in disbelief. "Parasite," a dark comedy exploring class divides, made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to win Hollywood's biggest annual prize.

Saying "was it good? I don't know," Trump seemed to indicate he had not watched the film. Trump, whose presidency has been built on a nationalist "America first" slogan, said it was time to bring back classics from Hollywood's golden age.

"Let's get 'Gone With the Wind.' Can we get 'Gone With the Wind' back please? 'Sunset Boulevard?'" he said. Trump also took a crack at Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt, calling him "a little wiseguy." Pitt used his award acceptance speech to support the impeachment of Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Mandhol village of Shimla receives fresh snowfall

Picturesque tourist destination Shimla was wrapped in a blanket of snow on Thursday. Even in high altitude areas of the Mandhol village, life has come to a standstill as the region received fresh snowfall.The trees and shrub in these region...

Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta hails Saka impact after win at Olympiakos

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Bukayo Saka for handling the pressure in his breakthrough season after the English teenager set up Alexandre Lacazette to score the winner at Olympiakos Piraeus in their Europa League clash on Thursd...

Tokyo to cancel or postpone major indoor events for next 3 weeks - jiji

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said it will to cancel or postpone major indoor events planned for the next three weeks as Japan tries to halt the spread of the coronavirus, Jiji newswire reported.The measure by Tokyo comes as the city pr...

Chinook helicopters operationalised in high-altitude locations including Siachen glacier

Indian Air Forces American-origin Chinook helicopters have started getting operationalised in the high-altitude locations including the Siachen glacier area in the Ladakh sector and are ferrying military equipment to higher reaches. The cho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020