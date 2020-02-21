Left Menu
Eli Roth to direct 'Borderlands' film adaptation

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 11:39 IST
  • Created: 21-02-2020 11:12 IST
Filmmaker Eli Roth is set to direct the movie adaptation of videogame "Borderlands". The project has been in the works at Lionsgate for five years, reported Deadline.

According to the studio, production on the film will begin later this year. Craig Mazin, who won an Emmy for penning "Chernobyl", has written the latest screenplay draft.

Created and developed by Gearbox Software and published by Take-Two Interactive Software's 2K label, "Borderlands" is a role-playing first-person shooter game. The game, launched in 2009, is set on the frontier of a sci-fi universe -- the planet of Pandora -- which has been abandoned by a mega-corporation prior to the game events. The most recent installment, "Borderlands 3", was released last year in September.

Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the video game franchise and founder of Gearbox Software, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, will serve as executive producers on the film.

