Oona Chaplin boards horror film 'Lullaby'

Actor Oona Chaplin, granddaughter of screen legend Charlie Chapin, is set to star in horror movie "Lullaby". The Alcon Entertainment project is based on the mythological figure Lilith, reported Variety.

John R Leonetti is directing the movie from a screenplay penned by Alex Greenfield and Ben Powell. The film follows a new mother who discovers a lullaby in an ancient book and soon regards the song as a blessing but her world changes into a nightmare when the lullaby awakens the ancient demon Lilith.

Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove are attached as producers. "'Lullaby' is based on a uniquely original idea that draws inspiration from varied rich and often terrifying mythological accounts. We firmly believe in John's chilling vision and it’s our hope to deliver a film that is as thrilling on screen as it is on the page," Johnson and Kosove said in a statement.

Chaplin recently finished the shooting of James Cameron's "Avatar 3", she will reprise her part in "Avatar 4" and "Avatar 5".

