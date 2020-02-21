Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miles to go before I arrive: Gulshan Devaiah on enjoying 'underrated' tag

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 16:12 IST
Miles to go before I arrive: Gulshan Devaiah on enjoying 'underrated' tag

It is nice to be recognised by the audiences as an "underrated" actor, says Gulshan Devaiah, who credits his hard work of a decade for finally getting the roles of his choice. In the follow up to his critically-lauded dual role in "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" and "Ghost Stories" , the actor plays a suicidal loser in Amazon Prime Video's dark comedy "Afsos".

"There is a range that I’m trying to explore. It took time but finally it's happening. A lot of my work in 2019 and now has helped me do that. I'm trying to maintain a variety and people have started recognising that," Devaiah told PTI in an interview. The actor hopes that his hard work will help him move in the forward direction.

"I am in no hurry. But it is nice to hear people calling me 'underrated' or 'you deserve better'... I just want this to be in a forward direction. I don’t want to sit in a corner and say 'I have arrived now’. There are many miles to go before I arrive. Let's see how far I travel." Playing the character of a less than ordinary person can be tricky, the actor said about his latest show, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Dibya Chatterjee, Anirban Dasgupta and Sourav Ghosh.

"The challenge in playing a character which is unremarkable, not heroic at all, like in the case of Nakul or Mandar Ponkshe (Hunterrr), is that you cannot look bored. "To make their story interesting, you have to make certain choices as an actor. It should have the right pitch. If the balance is not maintained, the audience loses interest," he said about Nakul in "Afsos", a man initially hell-bent on dying but later changes his mind, resulting in chaos.

The show also features Anjali Patil, Heeba Shah, Jamie Alter, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee and Akash Dahiya. Devaiah said when he heard the story, he found it "bizarre" but was hooked.

"They told me the concept, I liked it and found it bizarre. I did not know how they are going to make it but then we kept meeting for a few days every month. They would keep adding details to my character." The actor, best known for his roles in "Shaitan", "Ram-Leela" and "A Death in the Gunj" among others, knew that it would be difficult to pull off the plot of "Afsos".

"It needed to be interpreted in a correct way. I told them either it is going to be great or it will be terrible. We are happy that we managed to pull it off," he said. Next on Devaiah's list is Reema Kagti-directed Amazon series "Fallen", which fulfils the actor's desire to play a cop.

"I had this childhood dream to play the role of a policeman and I am finally getting to do that with this. It is a romaticised idea in my head, a cinematic image of a cop, that has come from all those movies of '70s and '80s. I am getting to do that finally," he said. "Fallen" also stars Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and Sohum Shah.

He is also a part of Hindi-Kannada film "Rudraprayag" , a thriller set in a jungle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. says fears "bloodbath" in Syria, urges halt to fighting

The United Nations reiterated its appeal on Friday for a halt to hostilities in northwest Syria, saying it feared that the violence may end in a bloodbath.Some 60 of the 900,000 people who have fled but are trapped in a shrinking space are ...

Coronavirus outbreak unlikely to impact company's transition to BS-VI regime: Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday said it currently doesnt foresee the coronavirus outbreak affecting its plans for migration to BS-VI emission norms, although some of its component suppliers source parts from China. The c...

Muthoot Finance raises USD 550 million via bonds

Gold loan financier Muthoot Finance on Friday said it has raised USD 550 million around Rs 3,900 crore through dollar bond, offering a coupon of 4.4 per cent. The proceeds of the issue will be used for towards lending, the company said in a...

Chinese wrestlers quarantined in Serbia over virus

Chinese wrestlers gunning for a place at this summers Tokyo Olympics are training in quarantine in Serbia after a qualifying event was moved from China to Kyrgyzstan because of the coronavirus. The Chinese athletes are going through an exte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020