Louis Hofmann to star in Damian John Harper's 'Fresh'

Louis Hofmann, star of German time travel drama "Dark", is set to play the central role in director Damian John Harper's next feature "Fresh". The film is a German-language adaptation of Scottish writer Mark McNay's novel of the same name, reported Variety.,

The movie will feature Hofmann, 22, as a young man who must emancipate himself from his tyrannical older brother. The book was set in the outskirts of Glasgow, but the film's events take place in a working-class neighborhood near Duisburg in western Germany's Ruhr Valley region.

According to Harper, the film is "a mosaic of a ticking bomb, brutal memories and trauma-induced daydreams." Post the success of the Netflix sci-fi series, Hofmann has appeared in Ralph Fiennes' Rudolf Nureyev biopic "The White Crow" and Christian Schwochow's "Deutschstunde".

