Joel Edgerton joins crime thriller 'The Unknown Man'

Actor Joel Edgerton is set to star in and produce true crime thriller "The Unknown Man". The project, which also features actor Sean Harris, hails from See-Saw Films and Anonymous Content, reported Variety.

Thomas M Wright has written the film and is also directing it. The story is based on an elaborate sting operation that helped resolve an unsolved murder. It focuses on the friendship between a hardened criminal played by Harris and the undercover officer, played by Edgerton, sent to bring the killer to justice.

Apart from Edgerton, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Rachel Gardner, Kerry Roberts and Kim Hodgert are attached as producers. Edgerton and Harris recently co-starred in Netflix's "The King".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.