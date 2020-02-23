Ed Helms, Randall Park to host NBC hybrid series 'True Story'

Actors Ed Helms and Randall Park have joined hands for NBC's hybrid alternative-scripted series "True Story". The two actors will host the show in which everyday Americans will sit down with them to share their most extraordinary and unbelievably true stories, reported Deadline.

The six-episode series is based on the Australian show "True Story with Hamish & Andy". The project hails from hails from Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. "I can't wait to bring True Story to American audiences with my buddy, Randall Park. It's an incredibly warm, hilarious and kind-spirited show that celebrates the lost art of laughing at ourselves... with a little help from epic reenactments," Helms, who will also serve as executive producer, said.

Park said, "I'm so excited to be a part of a show that combines three of my favorite things: great stories from real people, my pal Ed Helms and couches." Nicolle Yaron will showrun the series and also executive produce it alongside Tim Bartley, Hamish Blake, Andy Lee, Ryan Shelton and Mike Falbo.

"True Story" will be produced by Warner Horizon in association with Pacific Electric Picture Co and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

