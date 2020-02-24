Left Menu
Disney's 'Onward' to feature its first openly LGBTQ character

Disney's upcoming animated fantasy film 'Onward' will feature the first openly LGBTQ animated character of the production house, reported Fox News.

Poster of the film 'Onward' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Disney's upcoming animated fantasy film 'Onward' will feature the first openly LGBTQ animated character of the production house, reported Fox News. The voice for the character which is a cop will be given by Lena Waithe.

While Waithe is all set to lend her voice to the first-ever openly LGBTQ character, Disney has also featured other LGBTQ characters in their live-action films, Fox News stated in its report. In 'Onwards', actors Tom Holland and Chris Pratt will be seen portraying brothers on a quest to resurrect their father magically for a day.

Besides, Waithe, others who will be featured in the film include Ali Wong, Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Tracey Ullman.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

