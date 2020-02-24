Berlinale 2020: Indian delegation discusses collaboration with European Film Market

The Indian delegation held talks with the representatives from the European Film Market and discussed their future collaborations at the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival (BIFF) here. The European Film Market (EFM) is an annual film trade fair that is held on the sidelines of the Berlinale. It is a major industry meeting place for the distributors, film buyers, producers, financiers, and co-production agents.

During the meeting with their EFM counterparts, the delegation discussed the European body's participation in the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The delegation met EFM director Matthijis Wouter Knol, who said the organization will actively consider taking part in the IFFI.

He further said the participation would pave a way forward for a more proactive interaction between the Indian stakeholders and the industry with the organizers of Berlinale in the future.

Knol said he hopes that the Indian government and industry members will actively participate in the future editions of Berlinale. The delegation also met representatives of major film festivals and film commissions as well as renowned international producers.

They also held deliberations on the co-production between India and Germany, focusing on the partnership between Sunil Doshi's Alliance Media and Pluto Films for distribution and production of Veit Helmer's 2018 movie "The Bra". "We are very excited to have found an exciting partner in Alliance Media led by Sunil Doshi, to distribute and adapt our acclaimed film 'The Bra'. We are looking forward to its adaptations, keeping in mind the socio-cultural fabric of India," said Pluto Films, Germany.

The Indian Pavilion at Berlinale has been organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in association with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Over 40 Indian film companies are participating at Berlinale 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.