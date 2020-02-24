Skeet Ulrich, Marisol Nichols to leave 'Riverdale' after season four

Actors Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols have announced their exit from popular CW's series "Riverdale" after its fourth season. The show, starring Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes in the lead, is based on the characters of Archie Comics. It has been created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

In the series, Ulrich portrayed FP Jones, father to Jughead Jones (Sprouse) and gang leader-turned-sheriff, while Nichols essayed the role of Hermione Lodge, businesswoman and mother of Veronica Lodge (Mendes). In a statement to TV Line, Ulrich said he will everyday miss his co-stars from the show.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on 'Riverdale', and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis. I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. "But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities," he said.

Nichols said she had an "incredible time" working on the show. "I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family.

"We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future," the actor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.