Michael B. Jordan will kill it as James Bond, says Billie Eilish

Grammy winning singer Billie Eilish has batted for "Black Panther" star Michael B Jordan as best suited actor to take forward the James Bond franchise. Fans have been vouching for stars such as Richard Madden, James Norton and Idris Elba to play the fictional British spy after the exit of Daniel Craig with "No Time to Die" .

Eilish, who has crooned the theme song for the upcoming film, said Jordon would be perfect as the suave spy. "Honestly, Michael B Jordan would kill that s***. I think he’d kill it," Eilish said during an appearance on Capital Breakfast.

Craig has already announced that he will be bidding adieu to the role after starring in "Casino Royale" , "Quantum Of Solace, "Skyfall" , "Spectre" and the latest one, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. "No Time to Die" will release in April this year.

