Roger Donaldson to direct German series 'Nhiem'

American filmmaker Roger Donadlson, best known for his movies "The Bounty", "Species" and "Dante's Peak", is set to direct German-produced and Vietnam-set TV series "Nhiem". Heinrich Hadding, who wrote the 2009 feature Pope Joan, is penning the screenplay with David Wenham and John Goodman, reported Deadline.

The series will focus on titular character Nhiem, a 19-year-old film student who is forced to leave his studies and join the Vietnam War, eventually becoming the Viet Cong's documentary eye. Carte Blanche International's Alexander van Dulmen and Stephan Wagner are producing the series.

"'Nhiem' is a truly unique perspective on the Vietnam war that shows us life through the eyes of an artist during a time of intense conflict and struggle. "It certainly delivers on the Carte Blanche ethos of bringing projects that shed light on the human experience during some of the most pivotal points in history to international audiences," said van Dulmen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.