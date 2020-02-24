Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roger Donaldson to direct German series 'Nhiem'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:45 IST
Roger Donaldson to direct German series 'Nhiem'
Image Credit: Twitter (@theluckyman)

American filmmaker Roger Donadlson, best known for his movies "The Bounty", "Species" and "Dante's Peak", is set to direct German-produced and Vietnam-set TV series "Nhiem". Heinrich Hadding, who wrote the 2009 feature Pope Joan, is penning the screenplay with David Wenham and John Goodman, reported Deadline.

The series will focus on titular character Nhiem, a 19-year-old film student who is forced to leave his studies and join the Vietnam War, eventually becoming the Viet Cong's documentary eye. Carte Blanche International's Alexander van Dulmen and Stephan Wagner are producing the series.

"'Nhiem' is a truly unique perspective on the Vietnam war that shows us life through the eyes of an artist during a time of intense conflict and struggle. "It certainly delivers on the Carte Blanche ethos of bringing projects that shed light on the human experience during some of the most pivotal points in history to international audiences," said van Dulmen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra in semifinal after draw vs Andhra

Saurashtra booked their spot in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first innings after their quarterfinal tie against Andhra ended in a draw on the final day here on Monday. Resuming at the overnight score of 375 for 9, ...

GALVEDA: Glaze Brings Its New Category of Herbal Range Inspired by The World of Ayurveda

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Glaze Trading India Pvt. Ltd. is a direct selling company whose goal is to enhance consumer delight while enriching the lives of people associated with the business by promoting free enterprise ...

Illegal firearms factory busted in Muzaffarnagar

Police have busted an illegal firearms factory in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district and arrested one person, an officer said on Monday.The weapon manufacturing unit was setup inside an abandoned house in Charthawal village, said Station...

Northeast Delhi clashes: CM Kejriwal urges LG, HM to restore law and order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020