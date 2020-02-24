Skeet Ulrich, Marisol Nichols to exit 'Riverdale' after season four

The popular American teen drama TV series 'Riverdale' is set to say goodbye to two parental figure actors from the show- Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols after season four. Reported by Deadline, the two actors who hold a significant role in the widely lauded series will take an exit from the show ahead of season five.

The duo had made their presence in the show right from the first season. The 50-year-old Skeet played the role of F.P Jones, father of the actor Cole Sprouse character. Meanwhile, Nichols essayed the character, Hermione Lodge, the mother of Veronica Lodge played by Camila Mendes.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on 'Riverdale', and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis," quoted Deadline as Ulrich stating to news outlets. "I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities," he added.

Earlier the day, Skeet hopped on to Instagram to comment on his departure. "I can't even begin to thank you all for the unwavering support and love!! It is remarkable and deeply appreciated," he wrote. "I may be leaving Riverdale but my experience over the last four years will never leave my heart. A very special thanks to @writerras for giving me this opportunity." Reportedly, Ulrich has been roped in for an upcoming sci-fi feature 'Bios' alongside Tom Hanks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.