John Abraham to produce biopic of social entrepreneur Revathi Roy

After producing a series of hit Bollywood films, John Abraham is all set to produce the biopic of social entrepreneur Revathi Roy. The actor turned producer announced on Tuesday that he will be collaborating with Robbie Grewal and Anil Bohra for the untitled flick.

Abraham took to Twitter to announce the next project of his production company John Abraham Entertainment. He posted a picture of himself with Roy and other members of the production team. "Very happy to have @revathi_roy on board; her story flips the 'rags to riches' adage in a compelling way. A truly eventful & inspiring life that has empowered so many women in India. I can't think of anyone better than Robbie to helm this dramatic yet delicately balanced film," tweeted Abraham.

Revathi Roy is the founder of hyperlocal logistics venture Hey DeeDee that consists of an all-women fleet that delivers parcels on two-wheelers. The venture delivers gifts, groceries, flowers and other things. Roy is also the pioneer of the first all-women taxi service venture in Asia and is currently associated with the Indian government's Atal Innovation Mission. (ANI)

