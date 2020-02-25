Malin Akerman, Oliver Hudson to star in CBS comedy pilot 'The Three of Us'

Actors Malin Akerman and Oliver Hudson will be headlining CBS' upcoming comedy pilot "The Three of Us". Written by Frank Pines, the show will follow three adult siblings who are children of divorce and must circle the wagons when their sister's husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage.

According to Deadline, Hudson, best known for starring in comedy show "Splitting Up Together", will essay the role of the eldest sibling Will, who is the worrier in the family. Akerman, best known for featuring in films such as "Heartbreak Kid", "27 Dresses" and "Watchmen", will portray Aly, the smart and resilient middle child who is considered the most "normal" of the three but also has the worst luck.

When her husband leaves, she finds herself dealing with raising her eight-year-old son as a single parent and having to move in with Will and his wife. CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73 are jointly producing the pilot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.