Stakes are high but passion is stronger: Adline Castelino on Miss Universe

Adline Castelino, who was crowned as the winner of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020, says it's a huge honour for her to represent the country for Miss Universe, a title she hopes to win. Castelino, who hails from Mangalore, was crowned by Vartika Singh, the winner of the previous edition, on February 22.

The 21-year-old winner feels grateful to those who helped and guided her throughout her journey. "This is a huge honour and responsibility of representing my incredible country at such a prestigious platform such as Miss Universe.

"It has been 20 years since India won, so the stakes are really high, but the passion is stronger. I am backed with a wonderful team and we share the same vision for our country," Castelino told PTI. She said the preparations for Miss Universe are yet to start but the team will be going through all aspects by thinking out of the box.

"This is about my country, there is a lot of research to do on the history and mystery and imbibe it in the vision. I have an amazing team sharing the same vision for India," she added. The 21-year-old model said winning Miss Diva Universe has made her realise that one should be "prepared for anything and everything."

"I never anticipated the change this journey would have on me and my life. I'm glad I was able to embark on it, face every hurdle and grow through the obstacles. Staying independently and away from home for a long time prepared me for it." Castelino grew up idolising Sushmita Sen, who had won the title of Miss Universe back in 1994, and she says the Bollywood actor became an inspiration for her to chase her pageant dream.

"I was very fond of her positive nature and that is what I inculcated in me. I found it very brave and inspiring when she gave home to the both of her daughters without anyone's support," she added.

