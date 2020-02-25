Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harvey Weinstein taken to hospital after being found guilty in #MeeToo trial

After being convicted of criminal sexual act and rape, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein complained of chest pains and was taken to New York's Bellevue Hospital on Monday night, said his attorney Donna Rotunno.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 13:25 IST
Harvey Weinstein taken to hospital after being found guilty in #MeeToo trial
File photo of Harvey Weinstein. Image Credit: ANI

After being convicted of criminal sexual act and rape, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein complained of chest pains and was taken to New York's Bellevue Hospital on Monday night, said his attorney Donna Rotunno. According to a report by CNN, the producer felt chest pain, heart palpitations and had high blood pressure before being admitted to the hospital.

Weinstein's attorney told CNN that he was admitted to the hospital and "is OK," at the moment. Once he is released from the hospital, he will be transferred to a correctional facility. A New York jury on Monday convicted the former Hollywood producer after a series of allegations against him.

The movie mogul has been convicted of criminal sexual assault in the first degree, based on the testimony of Miriam Haley, and rape in the third degree, based on the testimony of one-time aspiring actress Jessica Mann, Hollywood Reporter said in its report. He was, however, found not guilty of the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault and of rape in the first degree.

The verdict by the New York jury is being hailed as a turning point in the widespread #MeToo movement which found exposure following sexual-abuse allegations against Weinstein. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar residents recall horror as mobs go on rampage

As angry mobs ran riot in the Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar area all through Monday night and Tuesday morning, residents recalled the fear they underwent, with an elderly man pleading with folded hands before the rioters to spare him as he return...

Tennis-Nadal feels at home in Acapulco as he returns to action

Rafa Nadal says the Mexican Open in Acapulco feels a little bit like home as the Spaniard returns to action on Tuesday for the first time since being dethroned as world number one by Novak Djokovic. Nadal exited the Australian Open with a d...

UPDATE 2-Tesco completes China exit with $357 mln stake sale

Britains biggest retailer Tesco has completed its exit from China with the 275 million pound 357 million sale of its joint venture stake to state-run partner China Resources Holdings CRH.Having struggled to crack the Chinese market, Tesco e...

India to purchase over $3 billion defence equipment from US - Trump

India will buy defense equipment worth more than 3 billion from the United States, President Donald Trump said on Monday, the second day of his three-day visit to the South Asian nation. The United States was working productively with Pakis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020