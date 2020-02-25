Left Menu
Pete Davidson knew relationship with Ariana Grande was over after Mac Miller's death

"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson has said he knew that his engagement with pop star Ariana Grande will end after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Davidson and Grande started dating in May 2018, just a few weeks after she broke up with Miller. They announced their engagement in June same year but ended it in the aftermath of Miller's death due to an accidental overdose in September.

In a wide-ranging interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the 26-year-old actor said he consoled Ariana in the wake of Miller's death but he knew that they were going split up soon. "I totally got it. She would even tell you this. I was like, 'Listen, I get it, do whatever you've got to do, I'll be here.' I think I said, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here.'

"I pretty much knew it was around over after that. That was really horrible, and I can't imagine what that s**t is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s**t out of him, and she wasn't putting on a show or anything. That was f****d up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends," Davidson said. The actor said he has been doing stand-up comedy for a long time now but when he was dating Grande, he was often recognised as her boyfriend.

"It hurts. It definitely hurts. Because, you know, I've been doing this for like 10 years. So it sucks for a six-month thing to just completely take over that," Davidson added. Post the break up, he has been linked with actor Kate Beckinsale, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star Margaret Qualley and supermodel Kaia Gerber but he said he will stay single for a while.

"I'm going to try and stay away from that. It's just a lot... I think you grow a lot as a person. I've learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I've been with, and they're all cool. So I think you just grow, you become a better version of yourself, because you learn a little something from everybody," Davidson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

