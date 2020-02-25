Left Menu
Metallica cancels two festival performances

Heavy metal band Metallica has pulled out of performances at Columbus' Sonic Temple festival in May and Louisville's Louder Than Life in September due to frontman James Hetfield's health issues. Hetfield, who turned to rehab last year in September to ''work on his recovery'' after struggling with addiction for many years, made the announcement on the band's official website.

"As part of my continuing effort to get and stay healthy, I have critical recovery events on those weekends that cannot be moved. The reality is that I have not prioritised my health in the past year of touring and I now know that my mental health comes first. "That might sound like a no-brainer for most of you but I didn’t want to let the Metallica team/family down and, I alone, completely compromised myself," Hetfield said. He revealed that the band is working with festival promoters to provide refunds or exchanges.

"The band will play all other announced 2020 shows," he added. At the Sonic Temple festival on May 15, Metallica has been replaced by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

