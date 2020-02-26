Michael Rooker boards Showtime's thriller 'The President Is Missing'

"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Michael Rooker has joined the cast of Showtime's thriller "The President Is Missing". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rooker will play the government agent tasked with protecting the vice president (David Oyelowo).

The series is an adaptation of James Patterson and Bill Clinton's novel of the same name. The cast also includes Janet McTeer, Medina Senghore, Paul Adelstein and Gina Gallego.

The series is executive produced by Christopher McQuarrie and Heather McQuarrie, Peckham, Clinton, Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Oyelowo. Rooker has recently wrapped the production on "The Suicide Squad" and "Fast and Furious 9".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.