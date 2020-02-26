Left Menu
Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet to debut in Bollywood with 'Ram Rajya'

  Mumbai
  Updated: 26-02-2020 16:00 IST
Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet to debut in Bollywood with 'Ram Rajya'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet will be making his Bollywood debut with upcoming movie "Ram Rajya" . To be directed by Nitesh Rai, the film traces the era where lord Ram, the king of Ayodhya, ran a country that did not discriminate between the rich and poor.

According to the makers, the title of the film intends to paint the picture of an ideal society where people belonging to any caste can live together without discrimination. The movie's cast also inlcudes Shobita Rana, Salman Sheikh, Shashwat Pratik, Rajesh Sharma, Govind Namdev, Manoj Bakshi, Sandeep Bhojak, Mukhtar Dekhani and Mushtaq Khan.

"I wanted to trace back the era, where justice was always served and there was no place for greed, selfishness or religious misunderstanding. The film talks about the similar set up that even showcases the loop holes in the governing body," producer Prabir Sinha said.

