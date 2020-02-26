Left Menu
Don't want to do sensuous roles anymore: Mahie Gill

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-02-2020 17:41 IST
  Created: 26-02-2020 17:30 IST
Actor Mahie Gill has much more to offer as an artist than just playing "sensuous" characters and the actor says her upcoming film, the family comedy "Doordarshan" , is her first step in the new direction. The film, directed by Gagan Puri, was a breath of fresh air for Mahie, who has made a name for herself by delivering powerful performances in movies such as "Gulaal", "Dev D" and "Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster".

"When Gagan came to me, I really liked the script, I loved it. It was a breath of fresh air because the kind of films that I did earlier was very serious and sensuous. I needed a break from these roles and this is a comedy which I haven't explored much," the actor told PTI in an interview. Mahie said she has been looking for opportunities to explore the alternate side of her personality for a long while, but film producers and directors still offer her similar characters.

"The kind of roles that were being offered to me, I was saying no to a lot of them. I don't want to continue doing sensuous roles. I did three parts of 'Sahib Biwi and Gangster' but after that, I was continuously offered similar parts. "I would love to do a part four of 'Sahib...' but not a similar film. If I want to try something in this genre, then I prefer to continue working on this franchise. But it becomes boring for an actor to do similar roles. Somewhere you have to take a stand for yourself."

"Doorsharshan" revolves around a family who decides to recreate the era of the 1980s after their matriarch suddenly wakes up from the decades-long coma. Mahie said she liked the film for two reasons -- her character was a Punjabi like her real self and the film was trip down memory lane.

"This character is so much like me. After 'Dev D', this is the first movie where I'm able to speak the way I'm doing real life. Since I'm from Chandigarh, the character also has a Punjabi touch to it," she said. "I miss the serials of that time, especially the sitcoms 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' and 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi'. Today, you turn on the TV and you're bombarded with the choices. You really don't know what to watch. But in the 80s, it was only Doordarshan and I now realize that most of their shows were ahead of their time," Mahie added.

"Doordarshan" , also featuring actors Manu Rishi and Dolly Ahluwalia is scheduled to be released on Friday.

