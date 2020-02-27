Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Thappad' director's message for audience ahead of its release

A day before the release of his upcoming film 'Thappad' starring Taapsee Pannu, director Anubhav Sinha on Thursday said that if the audience finds something saddening in the film then it proves that the particular path is not a good one to follow.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 11:43 IST
'Thappad' director's message for audience ahead of its release
Director Anubhav Sinha speaking to ANI in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

A day before the release of his upcoming film 'Thappad' starring Taapsee Pannu, director Anubhav Sinha on Thursday said that if the audience finds something saddening in the film then it proves that the particular path is not a good one to follow. "If you find something in the film that saddens you then you should understand one thing that this path is 100 percent not good to follow," the filmmaker said.

Further, he said the film is getting warm responses from all critics and the press at screenings. "After watching the film at screenings, everybody is giving really good reviews, those who are hugging me are not breaking the hug, be it reviewers, or friends or people from Industry," Sinha told ANI.

"I am glad that the film is receiving a lot of love from the press now it will be a big relief if it gets the same response from people on Friday," he added. On being asked about the inspiration behind the realistic films that he works on, Sinha said that he draws inspiration from real life.

"These stories are scattered all around us in India. So, I try to bring such stories to screens that interest people," Sinha told ANI. Earlier on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh Government declared the film free from State Goods and Services Tax (SGST).

Speaking about that, Sinha said, "The film has been declared tax-free in two states, Delhi and MP. We have written letters to respective states and their offices to make the film tax-free. We are looking forward as these things take time." The Anubhav Sinha-directorial features Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.

A power-packed trailer of the film was released on January 31 and has garnered as many as 18 million views to date. Coming from the makers of cinematic marvels like 'Article 15' and 'Mulk', the film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film will hit the theatres on February 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mosque, dargah vandalised in northeast Delhi during violence, claim locals

A mosque and a dargah were vandalised before being set afire during the communal violence in northeast Delhi, locals claimed. The mosque is situated at Ashok Nagar area in northeast Delhi, while the dargah is located in Chand Bagh.The local...

UPDATE 2-Turkey-backed rebels regain key Syrian town of Saraqeb - opposition

Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have recaptured the strategic town of Saraqeb, the first significant reverse for the Syrian army in a Russian-backed offensive that had made swift gains, the rebels said on Thursday. Three weeks ...

Lucknow Police Commissioner orders action against illegal hookah bars

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Kumar Pandey on Wednesday ordered strict action against hookah bars violating government norms in the city.Sources stated that the Commissioner has issued guidelines to senior officers under his jurisdictio...

Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll reaches 34

Seven more fatalities have been recorded at three hospitals, taking the total death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law to 34 on Thursday, according to senior officials. Till Wednesday night, the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020