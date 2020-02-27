'Thappad' director's message for audience ahead of its release

A day before the release of his upcoming film 'Thappad' starring Taapsee Pannu, director Anubhav Sinha on Thursday said that if the audience finds something saddening in the film then it proves that the particular path is not a good one to follow. "If you find something in the film that saddens you then you should understand one thing that this path is 100 percent not good to follow," the filmmaker said.

Further, he said the film is getting warm responses from all critics and the press at screenings. "After watching the film at screenings, everybody is giving really good reviews, those who are hugging me are not breaking the hug, be it reviewers, or friends or people from Industry," Sinha told ANI.

"I am glad that the film is receiving a lot of love from the press now it will be a big relief if it gets the same response from people on Friday," he added. On being asked about the inspiration behind the realistic films that he works on, Sinha said that he draws inspiration from real life.

"These stories are scattered all around us in India. So, I try to bring such stories to screens that interest people," Sinha told ANI. Earlier on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh Government declared the film free from State Goods and Services Tax (SGST).

Speaking about that, Sinha said, "The film has been declared tax-free in two states, Delhi and MP. We have written letters to respective states and their offices to make the film tax-free. We are looking forward as these things take time." The Anubhav Sinha-directorial features Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.

A power-packed trailer of the film was released on January 31 and has garnered as many as 18 million views to date. Coming from the makers of cinematic marvels like 'Article 15' and 'Mulk', the film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film will hit the theatres on February 28. (ANI)

